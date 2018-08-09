Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-15-26-27-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-5-14-37-43

Thurs. Lotto: 1-7-25-31-44-52

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $10.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-9-9

Pick 3 Evening: 7-1-2

Pick 4 Midday: 2-8-4-8

Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-9-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-25-30-33-37 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-20-28-31-37

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-2-4

Pick Three Evening: 1-7-7

Pick Four Midday: 1-9-6-9

Pick Four Evening: 8-2-7-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-13-15-21-62

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $63 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 10-21-30-43-63

Powerball: 17 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $247 million

