Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday19-21-27-37-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-10-13-30-39

Mon. Lotto: 10-19-24-32-36-43

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday7-0-3

Pick 3 Evening: 6-0-2

Pick 4 Midday4-0-1-4

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-3-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-22-27-31-34 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-15-17-19-33

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.86 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-8-0

Pick Three Evening: 4-0-6

Pick Four Midday: 3-3-0-5

Pick Four Evening: 1-5-2-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-11-37-47-51

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $175 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 9-45-57-58-65

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $151 million

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments