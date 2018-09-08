Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-7-11-24-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-10-16-24-35

Sat. Lotto: 2-3-8-13-33-49

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $13.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-4

Pick 3 Evening: 4-3-4

Pick 4 Midday: 2-5-6-8

Pick 4 Evening: 6-5-1-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-27-29-36-39 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-11-34-50-52

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.39 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-7-4

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-2-1-3

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-10-41-54-68

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $207 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-13-20-32-33

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $114 million

