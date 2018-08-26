Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday8-12-28-34-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-17-22-23-37

Mon. Lotto: 1-20-32-37-42-49

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $12.25 million

Pick 3 Midday3-6-0

Pick 3 Evening: 8-0-6

Pick 4 Midday7-5-7-6

Pick 4 Evening: 3-4-0-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 6-8-12-19-32 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-10-30-45-49

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-2-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-3-0

Pick Four Midday: 7-1-6-1

Pick Four Evening: 1-6-3-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-6-13-18-49

Mega Ball: 8 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $134 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 20-25-54-57-63

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

