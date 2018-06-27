Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-7-33-41-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 16-21-36-39-44

Mon. Lotto: 21-27-30-35-48-49

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $5.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 7-5-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-3-5-9

Pick 4 Evening: 0-1-9-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-31-42-45-48 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 17-21-24-37-50

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-8-4

Pick Three Evening: 0-9-4

Pick Four Midday: 2-8-3-5

Pick Four Evening: 4-3-8-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 17-25-29-39-60

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $232 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-28-37-62-63

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

