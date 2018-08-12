Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 21-23-26-37-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-12-17-22-35

Sat. Lotto: 6-11-22-36-48-51

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-1-3

Pick 3 Evening: 7-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 6-7-6-8

Pick 4 Evening: 3-2-6-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-25-30-33-37 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-8-17-32-36

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.34 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-5-5

Pick Three Evening: 6-7-4

Pick Four Midday: 3-8-8-5

Pick Four Evening: 5-1-2-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-3-12-22-42

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-43-56-62-68

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

