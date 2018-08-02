Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-14-19-31-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-16-25-27-43

Thurs. Lotto: 6-9-28-33-36-50

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $9.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-3

Pick 4 Midday: 3-8-7-9

Pick 4 Evening: 6-9-1-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-16-17-20-23 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-8-24-25-50

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 5-0-2

Pick Four Midday: 9-9-6-2

Pick Four Evening: 0-5-2-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-15-35-64-69

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-22-32-38-58

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $203 million

