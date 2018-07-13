Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-23-26-33-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-7-12-19-27

Thurs. Lotto: 2-23-32-35-38-46

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $7.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-5-8

Pick 3 Evening: 4-4-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-6-7-4

Pick 4 Evening: 1-3-6-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-8-14-20-26 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-22-24-31-38

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $4.89 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-8-6

Pick Three Evening: 0-3-6

Pick Four Midday: 6-4-1-5

Pick Four Evening: 0-0-8-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 21-22-39-59-68

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $340 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 19-21-27-46-47

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $100 million

