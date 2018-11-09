Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-12-14-36-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 23-27-41-42-44

Thurs. Lotto: 4-5-19-28-39-46

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $20.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 9-8-1

Pick 4 Midday: 3-7-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 6-2-8-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 10-16-38-39-40 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 19-26-30-36-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $11.13 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-6-8

Pick Three Evening: 8-4-8

Pick Four Midday: 0-7-0-0

Pick Four Evening: 9-3-8-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-14-27-57-67

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $90 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 26-28-34-42-50

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $92 million

