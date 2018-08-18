Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-19-32-38-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-19-28-29-38

Sat. Lotto: 2-9-16-31-39-47

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $11.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-3

Pick 3 Evening: 8-4-5

Pick 4 Midday: 1-7-3-5

Pick 4 Evening: 3-6-3-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-39-42-43-48 Lucky Ball:11

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 13-18-39-47-52

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.49 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-0-7

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-9-0-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-31-32-47-56

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 24-34-52-61-67

Powerball: 16 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $50 million

