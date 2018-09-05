Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-8-24-28-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-8-20-29-33

Mon. Lotto: 5-24-28-30-50-52

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $13.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-1-2

Pick 3 Evening: 5-6-9

Pick 4 Midday: 9-6-2-9

Pick 4 Evening: 5-0-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 27-40-43-44-47 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 13-20-26-30-41

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.01 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-5-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-9-6-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-7-25-35-44

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $187 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-15-50-59-60

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $100 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments