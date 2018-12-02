Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-7-10-19-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-18-21-25-44

Sat. Lotto: 9-14-27-29-50-51

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-3-2

Pick 3 Evening: 9-6-3

Pick 4 Midday: 8-7-5-5

Pick 4 Evening: 9-5-6-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-4-11-36-41 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-30-34-40-45

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.23 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-8-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-5-1-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 25-28-40-43-63

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $208 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 10-11-47-55-58

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $200 million

