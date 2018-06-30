Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-20-21-25-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 14-37-41-42-43

Sat. Lotto: 16-38-43-46-48-52

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-8-7

Pick 3 Evening: 4-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 9-9-7-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-1-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-23-27-47-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 20-24-27-35-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $4.33 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-9-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-8-7-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-32-47-49-68

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $256 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-9-20-42-61

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

