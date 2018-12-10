Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-11-23-39-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-13-15-21-37

Mon. Lotto: 2-4-21-38-41-49

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-9-3

Pick 3 Evening: 8-2-2

Pick 4 Midday: 0-2-9-7

Pick 4 Evening: 3-0-4-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 16-20-26-28-47 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-19-24-31-41

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $12.42 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 3-0-1

Pick Four Midday: 7-6-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 8-5-3-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-10-20-33-57

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-32-34-46-61

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $230 million

