ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-2-6-24-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-17-25-26-40

Sat. Lotto: 1-6-8-11-15-17

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-3-9

Pick 3 Evening: 0-0-4

Pick 4 Midday: 8-9-2-4

Pick 4 Evening: 0-1-8-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-12-23-29-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 22-33-46-47-50

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $8.04 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-3-6

Pick Three Evening: 9-6-1

Pick Four Midday: 3-8-7-4

Pick Four Evening: 4-8-3-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 23-30-40-43-66

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $252 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-18-19-24-34

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $163 million

