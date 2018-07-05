Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-30-34-41-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 22-26-29-33-42

Thurs. Lotto: 11-19-35-36-40-42

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-2-0

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 1-3-6-0

Pick 4 Evening: 7-6-4-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 12-16-31-32-46 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-12-16-22-44

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $4.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-5-6

Pick Three Evening: 5-2-2

Pick Four Midday: 6-8-9-8

Pick Four Evening: 1-2-7-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 13-35-45-49-68

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $283 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-7-15-41-44

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

