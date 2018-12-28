Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-25-29-44-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 20-24-26-29-45

Thurs. Lotto: 28-30-37-41-42-45

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-2-5

Pick 3 Evening: 6-0-2

Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-9-7

Pick 4 Evening: 0-7-7-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-16-32-39-41 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 5-10-18-19-51

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $12.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 0-6-4

Pick Four Midday: 6-5-1-4

Pick Four Evening: 3-8-1-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-10-25-37-38

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $370 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-25-38-52-67

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

