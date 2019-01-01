Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Mon. Lucky Day Lotto Evening:  10-12-30-33-36

Tues. Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-17-39-44-45

Tues. Lucky Day Lotto Evening: x-x-x-x-x

Mon. Lotto: 14-21-24-39-41-46

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Mon. Pick 3 Evening: 3-2-0

Tues. Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-9

Tues. Pick 3 Evening: x-x-x

Mon. Pick 4 Evening: 0-3-4-7

Tues. Pick 4 Midday: 8-3-1-4

Tues. Pick 4 Evening: x-x-x-x

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life XX

Mon. drawing: 4-10-15-19-43 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America XX

Sat. drawing: 25-26-33-49-50

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.93 million

Mon. Pick Three Evening: 4-0-5

Tues. Pick Three Midday: 9-3-9

Tues. Pick Three Evening: x-x-x

Mon. Pick Four Evening: 9-0-3-2

Tues. Pick Four Midday: 0-7-7-9

Tues. Pick Four Evening: xxxxx

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: x-x-x-x-x

Mega Ball: x Megaplier: x

Jackpot: $425 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 12-42-51-53-62

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $53 million

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments