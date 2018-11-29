Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-14-16-24-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-8-9-19-34

Thurs. Lotto: 2-3-36-40-46-48

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $22.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-8-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-1-8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-9-6

Pick 4 Evening: 3-9-9-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-4-11-36-41 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-7-10-12-22

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.08 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-0-1

Pick Three Evening: 2-3-1

Pick Four Midday: 2-2-3-8

Pick Four Evening: 5-1-6-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-24-37-42-57

Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $190 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-19-59-68-69

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $183 million

