Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-19-30-40-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-11-15-29-36

Sat. Lotto: 28-31-35-41-45-47

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-6-4

Pick 3 Evening: 7-1-4

Pick 4 Midday: 6-3-8-5

Pick 4 Evening: 7-2-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-21-26-40-41 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-16-20-41-44

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $12.8 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-1-2

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-6-0-3

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 10-13-61-62-70

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $321 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 21-28-30-40-59

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $281 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments