Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-31-32-35-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-13-25-29-39

Thurs. Lotto: 6-9-28-33-36-50

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $9.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-2-1

Pick 3 Evening: 7-2-9

Pick 4 Midday: 5-7-9-2

Pick 4 Evening: 4-5-5-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-16-17-20-23 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-8-24-25-50

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-7-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-1-2-4

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-28-30-54-60

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-22-32-38-58

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $203 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments