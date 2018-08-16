Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-24-28-39-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-18-24-27-35

Thurs. Lotto: 3-5-21-39-43-48

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $11.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-2-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-8-5

Pick 4 Midday: 7-0-0-6

Pick 4 Evening: 8-4-8-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-39-42-43-48 Lucky Ball:11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-9-29-32-36

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.49 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-1-3

Pick Three Evening: 3-1-6

Pick Four Midday: 1-7-4-7

Pick Four Evening: 7-0-2-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-26-44-45-46

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-15-28-47-48

Powerball: 16 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments