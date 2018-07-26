Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-7-11-23-25

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-9-31-33-37

Thurs. Lotto: 1-8-19-24-31-45

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $9 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-0-8

Pick 3 Evening: 0-8-4

Pick 4 Midday: 5-5-0-9

Pick 4 Evening: 5-1-2-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-10-14-20-44 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-8-13-20-35

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.54 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-4-5

Pick Three Evening: 9-6-9

Pick Four Midday: 7-7-3-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-5-0-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-2-4-19-29

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-18-41-44-64

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $168 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments