ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-16-18-39-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-10-13-26-33

Thurs. Lotto: 2-24-30-35-43-44

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-7

Pick 3 Evening: 4-5-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-0-4

Pick 4 Evening: 7-8-1-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-27-29-36-39 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 13-20-26-30-41

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.39 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-4-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-2-1-1

Pick Four Evening: 2-0-0-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-7-25-35-44

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $187 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-15-50-59-60

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $114 million

