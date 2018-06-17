Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-18-22-29-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 25-27-29-40-42

Sat. Lotto: 6-14-24-25-38-46

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 6-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 5-1-8-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-3-5-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 7-13-33-37-41 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-15-17-19-33

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.86 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-5-2

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-3-8-3

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-11-37-47-51

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $175 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 9-45-57-58-65

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $151 million

