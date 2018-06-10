Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-4-9-10-26

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 25-33-38-43-45

Sat. Lotto: 4-9-15-24-30-36

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-6

Pick 3 Evening: 0-0-0

Pick 4 Midday: 1-7-9-3

Pick 4 Evening: 6-3-9-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-9-27-38-43 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-10-15-19-36

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.59 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-2-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-4-6-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-30-33-44-56

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $144 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-10-15-25-36

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $121 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments