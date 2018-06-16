Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-8-23-27-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-4-18-23-35

Sat. Lotto: 6-14-24-25-38-46

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-8-8

Pick 3 Evening: 9-8-6

Pick 4 Midday: 8-3-9-9

Pick 4 Evening: 7-1-6-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 7-13-33-37-41 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-15-17-19-33

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.73 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-6

Pick Three Evening: 6-4-3

Pick Four Midday: 4-2-2-8

Pick Four Evening: 6-6-0-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-11-37-47-51

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $175 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 9-45-57-58-65

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $137 million

