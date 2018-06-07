Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-12-25-30-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-34-37-42-43

Thurs. Lotto: 11-12-18-26-40-42

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-7-6

Pick 3 Evening: 5-8-4

Pick 4 Midday: 9-4-5-8

Pick 4 Evening: 7-6-0-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-9-27-38-43 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 19-28-31-39-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.24 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-4-4

Pick Three Evening: 8-8-7

Pick Four Midday: 9-4-3-2

Pick Four Evening: 4-3-8-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 22-33-41-48-52

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 23-28-41-53-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $105 million

