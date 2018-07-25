Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
Rated PG for action and rude humor
Translation: Extended cartoon-style action/superhero peril and violence, explosions, chases, fire, some characters briefly injured, potty humor, schoolyard language
Recommendation: 7-Adults
Family discussion: If you made a movie about one of your friends, what would you include? Why did Robin want a movie so badly?
If you like this, try: the Teen Titans television series, “Incredibles 2" and “The LEGO Movie”
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Rated PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief strong language
Translation: Non-stop, very intense peril and violence with many chases and explosions, guns, murder, some graphic images, some strong language
Recommendation: Middle school-Adults
Family discussion: What do we learn from Ethan’s marriage? Look up the "trolly problem” and decide how you would respond.
If you like this, try: the other “Mission: Impossible” movies and the “Fast and the Furious” series
Puzzle
Rated R for language
Translation: Very strong language, alcohol, non-explicity sexual situation, tense family confrontations
Recommendation: High school-Adults
Family discussion: What is a good way to calm your thoughts? Why did it take so long for Agnes to become curious about the world and about herself?
If you like this, try: “Driving Lessons” and “Shall We Dance"
