Try 1 month for 99¢

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

Rated PG for action and rude humor

Translation: Extended cartoon-style action/superhero peril and violence, explosions, chases, fire, some characters briefly injured, potty humor, schoolyard language

Recommendation: 7-Adults

Family discussion: If you made a movie about one of your friends, what would you include? Why did Robin want a movie so badly?

If you like this, try: the Teen Titans television series, “Incredibles 2" and “The LEGO Movie”

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Rated PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief strong language

Translation: Non-stop, very intense peril and violence with many chases and explosions, guns, murder, some graphic images, some strong language

Recommendation: Middle school-Adults

Family discussion: What do we learn from Ethan’s marriage? Look up the "trolly problem” and decide how you would respond.

If you like this, try: the other “Mission: Impossible” movies and the “Fast and the Furious” series

Puzzle

Rated R for language

Translation: Very strong language, alcohol, non-explicity sexual situation, tense family confrontations

Recommendation: High school-Adults

Family discussion: What is a good way to calm your thoughts? Why did it take so long for Agnes to become curious about the world and about herself?

If you like this, try: “Driving Lessons” and “Shall We Dance"

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments