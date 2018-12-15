Miller Lite is partnering with Metro and Euclid Beverage to offer free bus rides on New Year's Eve.
Miller Lite Free Rides are planned on two Metrobus routes, serving downtown Davenport, Rock Island and Moline, as well as the Avenue of the Cities/19th Avenue/14th Avenue corridors in Moline and Rock Island, between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the company's free rides program, which is estimated to have served more than 6.4 million people in 27 communities.
“Metro is thrilled to partner with Miller Lite to help residents and visitors of the Quad Cities to ring in the New Year responsibly,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Metro manager of administration. “Public transit is a great transportation alternative and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the New Year.”
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos advocated the free service, suggesting New Year's Eve celebrants leave the driving to others.
"Euclid Beverage couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the New Year than by providing free, safe and convenient transportation to the Quad Cities in partnership with Miller Lite and Metro,” said Tim Logsdon, general manager of Euclid Beverage.
For route information, visit MetroQC.com/MillerLiteFreeRides.
