The name of the new owner of Tim's Corner, a comics and collectibles store in Rock Island, was incorrectly reported in a story published Tuesday. Jared Siddall now owns the store.
Incorrect information about the Happy Joe's Kids Foundation (HJKF) luncheon scheduled for Friday was included in a story published Tuesday. Tickets are now sold out.
