The First Lutheran Church Folk Arts Fest will be 10 a.m. until 3 pm. Saturday at the church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island.

A smoothie express bar, rummage sale, bake sale, youth food booth, artworks, crafts, books and music will be featured.

For more information call 309-788-9661 or email office@firstlutheranri.og

