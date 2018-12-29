The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host its 36th annual Memorial Service and Awards celebration honoring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at 630 9th St., Rock Island.
This year’s theme is “Accepting evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.” Pastor Darryl Keith Thompson of House of Fire Ministries is the keynote speaker. The program will include performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King.
A two-year Black Hawk College scholarship will be awarded to a Rock Island High School student, as will the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship and the “I Have A Dream Award” presented a Rock Island citizen for community service
Nominations for the “I Have A Dream” Award will be accepted through Jan. 4. The center also is producing a souvenir book of the event. For more details, call 309-732-2999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.