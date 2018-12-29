Try 1 month for 99¢

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host its 36th annual Memorial Service and Awards celebration honoring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at 630 9th St., Rock Island.

This year’s theme is “Accepting evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.” Pastor Darryl Keith Thompson of House of Fire Ministries is the keynote speaker. The program will include performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King.

A two-year Black Hawk College scholarship will be awarded to a Rock Island High School student, as will the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship and the “I Have A Dream Award” presented a Rock Island citizen for community service

Nominations for the “I Have A Dream” Award will be accepted through Jan. 4. The center also is producing a souvenir book of the event. For more details, call 309-732-2999.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments