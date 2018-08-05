Try 1 month for 99¢

Molly Bloom, best known her her memoir, "Molly's Game," is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the 2019 Quad-Cities Women's Leadership Conference, according to the Iowa Women Lead Change organization.

That conference will be Thursday, March 7, at the Waterfront Convention Center at the Isle of Capri, Bettendorf.

Bloom is an inspirational speaker, entrepreneur and best-selling author. Her memoir, which was adapted into an award-winning movie, chronicles her journey from college student to L.A. waitress to building and operating the largest and most notorious private poker game in the world.

Early bird registration for the conference begins Dec. 1. at iwlcleads.org/events/quad-cities-conference.

For more information on the conference, go to IWLCleads.org.

