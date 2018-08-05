The Whiteside County Fair in Morrison, Ill., opens Tuesday and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds.
Here are some of the activities planned at the 148th annual fair:
Fire department displays daily from 2-6 p.m.
Cake and Pie Walk at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Chicken Poo Bingo at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Granpa Cratchet Stage Show throughout the day.
Bicycle give-away. Sign up at the Blue Building during each day. The drawing is 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
Wood carving every day of the fair with the auction at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Livestock judged Tuesday through Friday.
Bingo Nightly from 6-9 p.m.
50/50 tickets available for purchase. Proceeds to support the Whiteside County Fair and Morrison Boosters. Tickets available for purchase in the fair offices or from fair directors and Morrison Boosters.
