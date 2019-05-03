{{featured_button_text}}

Actress Pat Carroll is 92. Actor Michael Murphy is 81. Actor Lance Henriksen ("Millennium," ''Aliens") is 79. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 76. Actor John Rhys-Davies ("Lord of the Rings," ''Raiders of the Lost Ark") is 75. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 74. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 71. Actress Melinda Culea ("The A Team," ''Knots Landing") is 64. Actress Lisa Eilbacher ("An Officer and a Gentleman," ''Beverly Hills Cop") is 62. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 60. Newsman Brian Williams is 60. Actress Tina Yothers ("Family Ties") is 46. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 44. Actor Vincent Kartheiser ("Mad Men") is 40. Singer Craig David is 38. Actress Danielle Fishel ("Boy Meets World") is 38. Actor Henry Cavill ("Man of Steel," ''The Tudors") is 36. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 36. Singer Adele is 31. Singer Chris Brown is 30.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments