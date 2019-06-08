Comedian Jackie Mason is 91. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 72. Actor Michael J. Fox is 58. Actor Johnny Depp is 56. Actress Gloria Reuben ("The Agency," ''ER") is 55. Singer-actress Tamela Mann ("Meet the Browns," ''Medea" films) is 53. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 52. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 52. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 49. Actress Keesha Sharp ("Lethal Weapon") is 46. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 44. Actress Michaela Conlin ("Bones") is 41. Actress Natalie Portman is 38. Actress Mae Whitman ("Parenthood," ''Arrested Development") is 31. Actor Lucien Laviscount ("Scream Queens") is 27.
