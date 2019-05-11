Composer Burt Bacharach is 91. Actress Millie Perkins ("Knots Landing") is 83. Country singer Billy Swan is 77. Actress Linda Dano ("Another World") is 76. Singer Steve Winwood is 71. Actress Lindsay Crouse is 71. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 69. Singer Billy Squier is 69. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 69. Blues musician Guy Davis is 67. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 64. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 61. Actor Ving Rhames is 60. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 58. Actor Emilio Estevez is 57. Actress April Grace ("Lost," ''Joan of Arcadia") is 57. Actress Vanessa Williams ("Soul Food," ''Melrose Place") is 56. TV personality Carla Hall ("The Chew") is 55. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 54. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 53. Actor Scott Schwartz ("A Christmas Story") is 51. Actress Kim Fields ("Living Single," ''The Facts of Life") is 50. Actress Jamie Luner ("Melrose Place," ''Profiler") is 48. Actress Rhea Seehorn ("Whitney") is 47. Actor Mackenzie Astin ("The Facts of Life") is 46. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actress Rebecca Herbst ("General Hospital") is 42. Actor Jason Biggs ("American Pie") is 41. Actor Rami Malik ("Bohemian Rhapsody," ''Mr. Robot") is 38. Actress Clare Bowen ("Nashville") is 35. Actress Emily VanCamp ("Revenge") is 33. Actor Malcolm David Kelley ("Lost") is 27. Actor Sullivan Sweeten ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 24.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
The Big Story: In the wake of disaster, Davenport sets sights on recovery from historic flood
-
'It's amazing': Clinton woman to appear on 'The Voice'
-
Pedestrian killed on I-80 identified as Moline woman
-
Bettendorf man, 22, has been missing since May '17
-
A 'forever home': Rock Island couple creates open floor plan within 1870s brick house
promotion
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.