{{featured_button_text}}

Composer Burt Bacharach is 91. Actress Millie Perkins ("Knots Landing") is 83. Country singer Billy Swan is 77. Actress Linda Dano ("Another World") is 76. Singer Steve Winwood is 71. Actress Lindsay Crouse is 71. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 69. Singer Billy Squier is 69. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 69. Blues musician Guy Davis is 67. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 64. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 61. Actor Ving Rhames is 60. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 58. Actor Emilio Estevez is 57. Actress April Grace ("Lost," ''Joan of Arcadia") is 57. Actress Vanessa Williams ("Soul Food," ''Melrose Place") is 56. TV personality Carla Hall ("The Chew") is 55. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 54. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 53. Actor Scott Schwartz ("A Christmas Story") is 51. Actress Kim Fields ("Living Single," ''The Facts of Life") is 50. Actress Jamie Luner ("Melrose Place," ''Profiler") is 48. Actress Rhea Seehorn ("Whitney") is 47. Actor Mackenzie Astin ("The Facts of Life") is 46. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actress Rebecca Herbst ("General Hospital") is 42. Actor Jason Biggs ("American Pie") is 41. Actor Rami Malik ("Bohemian Rhapsody," ''Mr. Robot") is 38. Actress Clare Bowen ("Nashville") is 35. Actress Emily VanCamp ("Revenge") is 33. Actor Malcolm David Kelley ("Lost") is 27. Actor Sullivan Sweeten ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 24.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments