Try 1 month for 99¢

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

April and Charles Hendrickson, Moline; girl, Monday, Aug. 27.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Angela and Fr. Thomas Alatzakis, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Aug. 25.

Amy and Jimmy Holt, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Aug. 26.

Samantha and John Urban IV, Davenport, boy, Monday, Aug. 27.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER, DAVENPORT

Heather Martin and John Burton, Rock Island; boy, Friday, Aug. 24.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alexis and Nathan Conklin, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Aug. 25.

Mindy Simons and Chris Brekke, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Aug. 26.

Shana and Andrew Deloe, Wheatland; girl, Monday, Aug. 27.

Courtney Vernon, Bettendorf; boy, Monday, Aug. 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments