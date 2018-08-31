UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
April and Charles Hendrickson, Moline; girl, Monday, Aug. 27.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Angela and Fr. Thomas Alatzakis, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Aug. 25.
Amy and Jimmy Holt, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Aug. 26.
Samantha and John Urban IV, Davenport, boy, Monday, Aug. 27.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER, DAVENPORT
Heather Martin and John Burton, Rock Island; boy, Friday, Aug. 24.
Alexis and Nathan Conklin, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Aug. 25.
Mindy Simons and Chris Brekke, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Aug. 26.
Shana and Andrew Deloe, Wheatland; girl, Monday, Aug. 27.
Courtney Vernon, Bettendorf; boy, Monday, Aug. 27.
