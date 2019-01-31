Try 1 month for 99¢

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Kathryn and Daniel Breidenstein, Moline; girl, Sunday, Jan. 27.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS

Wilson Watkins IV and Courtney Watkins, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Jan. 10.  

Nicholas Schweska and Mara Doye, Colona; girl, Friday, Jan. 11. 

 Douglas and Jennifer Garver, East Moline; girl, Saturday, Jan. 12.  

Dakota Covemaker and Tristiana Greene, Matherville; boy, Sunday, Jan. 13.  

Nathan and Danielle Klavon, Hillsdale; girl, Monday, Jan. 14.  

Nathaniel Wilson and Samantha Gregory, Hillsdale; girl, Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Austin Smith and Samantha Moore, Cambridge; girl, Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments