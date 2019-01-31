UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Kathryn and Daniel Breidenstein, Moline; girl, Sunday, Jan. 27.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS
Wilson Watkins IV and Courtney Watkins, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, Jan. 10.
Nicholas Schweska and Mara Doye, Colona; girl, Friday, Jan. 11.
Douglas and Jennifer Garver, East Moline; girl, Saturday, Jan. 12.
Dakota Covemaker and Tristiana Greene, Matherville; boy, Sunday, Jan. 13.
Nathan and Danielle Klavon, Hillsdale; girl, Monday, Jan. 14.
Nathaniel Wilson and Samantha Gregory, Hillsdale; girl, Tuesday, Jan. 15.
Austin Smith and Samantha Moore, Cambridge; girl, Tuesday, Jan. 15.
