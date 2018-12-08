Try 1 month for 99¢

Births

GENESIS SILVIS

Kayli and Trent DeShane, New Windsor, girl, Dec. 3. 

Camie and Brydon Sanders, Silvis, boy, Dec. 4. 

TRINITY BETTENDORF

Amber Utterback and Francisco Martinez, Davenport, boy, Dec. 5. 

Maria and Alejandro Moreno, Moline, girl, Dec. 6. 

Kirstie and Paul Foeller, Bettendorf, girl, Dec. 7. 

