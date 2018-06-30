Daily Record routinely publishes public records available through government agencies.
Births
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER, DAVENPORT
China Cole and Brandon Setser, Davenport, girl, June 2.
Krystal Giebelstein, Davenport, boy, June 19.
Emily and Corey Munsell, Colona, boy, June 23.
Rachel and Timothy McGough, Davenport, boy, June 24.
Lindsay and James Olson, Princeton, boy, June 24.
Tessa Barrett and Bernard Harris Jr., Davenport, girl, June 25.
Kara and Daniel Hoffman, Bettendorf, girl, June 25.
Ashley and Brett Kessler, Port Byron, boy, June 25.
Ashley and Jan Linnberg, Davenport, boy, June 25.
Andrea and Jean Oberlander, Davenport, girl, June 26.
Tabetha and Jacob Russell, Taylor Ridge, girl, June 26.
Chloe and Aaron Castle, Bettendorf, boy, June 27.
TRINITY BETTENDORF
Sarah May and Daniel Joseph Rupp, Davenport, girl, June 27.
Nicole and Andy Roth, Dixon, girl, June 27.
TRINITY MOLINE
Shantell McBride and Jevone McDaniel, Rock Island, boy, June 25.
Terona Skinner, Milan, boy, June 25.
Amber and Marcel DeBlieck, Rock Island, boy, June 26.
Johnna Charlton and Donald Ensley, Rock Island, girl, June 27.
Deanna and Glenn Fleuter, Rock Island, girl, June 27.
Monica Verbeke-Howe and William Howe, Milan, girl, June 27.
Abby and Cody Morris, Annawan, girl, June 27.
