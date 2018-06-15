Subscribe for 17¢ / day

'Incredibles 2'

Rated PG for action sequences and some brief mild language

Translation: Offscreen murder of a parent, extended action/superhero peril and violence, characters mesmerized and forced to obey, brief mild language

Recommendation: 7-Adults

Family discussion: What superpower would you want to have? How do you and your family keep from spending too much time looking at screens?

If you like this, try: “The Incredibles,” “Inside Out,” and “Sky High”

'Tag'

Rated R for language throughout, crude sexual content, drug use and brief nudity

Translation: Constant very strong and crude language, vulgar sexual references and situations. bare behind, extended comic peril, mayhem, and violence, medical issues, alcohol, marijuana

Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults

Family discussion: What childhood game do you still enjoy? What keeps you connected to your old friends?

If you like this, try: “The Hangover” and “Cedar Rapids"

