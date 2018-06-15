'Incredibles 2'
Rated PG for action sequences and some brief mild language
Translation: Offscreen murder of a parent, extended action/superhero peril and violence, characters mesmerized and forced to obey, brief mild language
Recommendation: 7-Adults
Family discussion: What superpower would you want to have? How do you and your family keep from spending too much time looking at screens?
If you like this, try: “The Incredibles,” “Inside Out,” and “Sky High”
'Tag'
Rated R for language throughout, crude sexual content, drug use and brief nudity
Translation: Constant very strong and crude language, vulgar sexual references and situations. bare behind, extended comic peril, mayhem, and violence, medical issues, alcohol, marijuana
Recommendation: Mature teens-Adults
Family discussion: What childhood game do you still enjoy? What keeps you connected to your old friends?
If you like this, try: “The Hangover” and “Cedar Rapids"
