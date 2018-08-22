PERMITS
SCOTT COUNTY
Kirk Richlen, 15854 106th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Kevin Oetzmann, $26,400.
Starmark Custom Homes, 320 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential remodel, $13,260.
Troy and Audra Welch, 13290 65th Ave., Blue Grass, residential remodel, $19,245.
Ty Evans and Sadie McGlaughlin, 13300 S. Utah Ave., Davenport, residential addition, David McCarty, $93,060.
Adam and Lisa Hamly, 24145 92nd Ave., Walcott, residential addition, Aaron & Rus Soenksen Construction, $40,950.
Ken Hartrz, 201 Walnut St., LeClaire, residential addition, $3,160.
JW Construction, 901 Iowa Drive, LeClaire, residential remodel, $19,500.
Dayn Stout, 793 Clover Hill Lane, LeClaire, residential remodel, $4,380.
Eric Nichols, 514 Walnut Ct., LeClaire, residential addition, Rasmussen Construction, $33,060.
Mike Coffman, 21880 277th Ave., LeClaire, residential remodel, Terry Knutsen Builders, $17,400.
Kyle and Christina Kreinbrine, 23721 210th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Carr Construction, $30,600.
Keith and Shelly Curry, 18070 217th St., Davenport, residential remodel, $2,625.
Kelly Coffield, 19255 252nd Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, JOB Construction, $4,692.
Joe and Jennifer Reimers, 28693 140th Ave., Donahue, residential remodel, Terry Knutsen Builder, $23,730.
Darin and Melissa Council, 1 Blackhawk Drive, Eldridge, deck, $4,200.
Dan Rathe, 43 Park Ave., Eldridge, residential additions, D&K Home Products, $8,160.
Pat Rheingans, 270-29 Lakeview Court, Long Grove, residential addition, Taylor Improvements, $11,520.
Jennifer Seibert, 8 Blackhawk Court, Eldridge, deck, $7,380.
Gerald Lovell, 1 Musket Court, LeClaire, deck, $3,900.
Terry Rossmiller, 409 S. 8th St., LeClaire, deck, Corson Construction, $4,680.
Austin and Kim Nelson, 901 Canal Shore Drive, LeClaire, deck, 33 Carpenters, $1,000.
Tanner Sears, 23095 200th Ave., Davenport, deck, Van Tailor, $2,520.
Ron Myrick, 10106 139th St., Davenport, residential addition, Clinton Custom Sheds, $8,228.
Stephanie Kirby, 305 N. 8th St., LeClaire, residential addition, $2,400.
DEK Investments, 21254 N. Bardy St., Davenport, commercial addition, Ihrig Works LLC, $96,000.
SILVIS
Julio and Olivia Villalpando, 1109 10th St., pool, $5,000.
Weber Auto Group Inc., 101 1st Ave., sign, River City Sign, $12,000.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
The Good Feet Store, 858 Middle Road, issued in July.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Gainey’s Good To Go Auto, 2905 Brady St., issued in July.
Artsybug Studio, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in July.
Sweetest Hair Boutique, 1352 W. 3rd St., issued in July.
ILOCA Services Inc., 3156 W. 73rd St., issued in July.
Cashout Kings, 230 W. 15th St., issued in July.
Nico’s Tires, 2201 Rockingham, issued in July.
Altstates Travel LLC, 102 E. 2nd St., issued in July.
Dollar Tree, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, issued in July.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Live Simply, 209 W. Franklin St., issued in July.
