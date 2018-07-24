Actor Robert Colbert is 87. Songwriter-music producer-label executive Fred Foster (co-writer of "Me and Bobby McGee") is 87. Actress-singer Darlene Love is 77. Singer Brenton Wood is 77. Rock star Mick Jagger is 75. Movie director Peter Hyams is 75. Actress Helen Mirren is 73. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 69. Actress Susan George is 68. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 62. Actor Kevin Spacey is 59. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 57. Actress Sandra Bullock is 54. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 54. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 53. Actor Jeremy Piven is 53. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 52. Actor Jason Statham is 51. Actor Cress Williams is 48. TV host Chris Harrison is 47. Actress Kate Beckinsale is 45. Actor Gary Owen is 45. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 44. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 41. Actress Eve Myles is 40. Actress Juliet Rylance is 39. Actress Monica Raymund is 32. Actress Caitlin Gerard is 30. Actress Francia Raisa is 30. Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 29. Actress Bianca Santos is 28. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 25. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 25.
