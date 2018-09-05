Try 1 month for 99¢

BASKETBALL

6 — 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony;NBA 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 — TCU at SMU;ESPN2 

GOLF

4:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round;GOLF 

8:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round;GOLF 

1 — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round;GOLF 

MLB

6 — Chicago Cubs at Washington;NBCSCH

6 — St. Louis at Detroit;FS-M

6 — Regional coverage, Houston at Boston;MLB

7 — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH+

SOCCER

1:30 — UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland;ESPN2 

7 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Brazil;FS1 

9 — NWSL, Seattle at Portland;LIFE 

TENNIS

11 a.m. — U.S. Open, men's doubles championship;ESPN2 

3 — U.S. Open, men's semifinals;ESPN 

WNBA

8 — Finals, Game 1, Washington at Seattle;ESPNEWS 

