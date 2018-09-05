BASKETBALL
6 — 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony;NBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 — TCU at SMU;ESPN2
GOLF
4:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round;GOLF
8:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round;GOLF
1 — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round;GOLF
MLB
6 — Chicago Cubs at Washington;NBCSCH
6 — St. Louis at Detroit;FS-M
6 — Regional coverage, Houston at Boston;MLB
7 — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH+
SOCCER
1:30 — UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland;ESPN2
7 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Brazil;FS1
9 — NWSL, Seattle at Portland;LIFE
TENNIS
11 a.m. — U.S. Open, men's doubles championship;ESPN2
3 — U.S. Open, men's semifinals;ESPN
WNBA
8 — Finals, Game 1, Washington at Seattle;ESPNEWS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.