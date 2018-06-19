COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 — NCAA World Series, Arkansas vs. Florida;ESPNU
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Royal Ascot, Norfolk Stakes;NBCSN
GOLF
4:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, BMW International Open, first round;GOLF
8:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, BMW International Open, first round (same-day tape);GOLF
2:30 — PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, first round;GOLF
11 — Asian & Korean Tours, Kolon Korea Open, second round;GOLF
MLB
Noon — Boston at Minnesota;MLB
3 — N.Y. Mets at Colorado (joined in progress);MLB
6 — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati;NBCSCH
6 — Baltimore at Washington;MLB
7 — Oakland at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH+
7 — St. Louis at Milwaukee;FS-M
9 — Regional coverage, Toronto at L.A. Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco;MLB
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 — Professional Fighters League;NBCSN
NBA
6 — 2018 NBA Draft;ESPN & NBA
6 — The Jump 2018 NBA Draft Special;ESPN2
SOCCER
7 a.m. — FIFA World Cup, Denmark vs. Australia, at Samara, Russia;FS1
10 a.m. — FIFA World Cup, France vs. Peru;FOX
1 — FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs. Croatia;FOX
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.