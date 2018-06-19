Subscribe for 17¢ / day

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 — NCAA World Series, Arkansas vs. Florida;ESPNU 

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Royal Ascot, Norfolk Stakes;NBCSN 

GOLF

4:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, BMW International Open, first round;GOLF 

8:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, BMW International Open, first round (same-day tape);GOLF 

2:30 — PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, first round;GOLF 

11 — Asian & Korean Tours, Kolon Korea Open, second round;GOLF 

MLB

Noon — Boston at Minnesota;MLB 

3 — N.Y. Mets at Colorado (joined in progress);MLB 

6 — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati;NBCSCH

6 — Baltimore at Washington;MLB 

7 — Oakland at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH+

7 — St. Louis at Milwaukee;FS-M

9 — Regional coverage, Toronto at L.A. Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco;MLB 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 — Professional Fighters League;NBCSN 

NBA

6 — 2018 NBA Draft;ESPN & NBA

6 — The Jump 2018 NBA Draft Special;ESPN2 

SOCCER

7 a.m. — FIFA World Cup, Denmark vs. Australia, at Samara, Russia;FS1 

10 a.m. — FIFA World Cup, France vs. Peru;FOX 

1 — FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs. Croatia;FOX 

