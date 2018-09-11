Try 1 month for 99¢

AUTO RACING

3:25 a.m. (Friday) — Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice;ESPN2 

BOXING

7 — Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madiev, super lightweights;ESPN2 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 — Boston College at Wake Forest;ESPN 

EQUESTRIAN

6 — FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage Team & Individual Grand Prix (same-day tape);NBCSN 

GOLF

4 a.m. — LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round;GOLF 

8:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round;GOLF 

11:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, KLM Open, first round (same-day tape);GOLF 

5 — Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round;GOLF 

9 — Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, second round;GOLF 

MLB

3 — Chicago Cubs at Washington;NBCSCH

6 — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis;FS-M

6 — Oakland at Baltimore;MLB 

9 — Seattle at L.A. Angels;MLB 

NFL

7:20 — Baltimore at Cincinnati;NFL 

