AUTO RACING
3:25 a.m. (Friday) — Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, practice;ESPN2
BOXING
7 — Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madiev, super lightweights;ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 — Boston College at Wake Forest;ESPN
EQUESTRIAN
6 — FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage Team & Individual Grand Prix (same-day tape);NBCSN
GOLF
4 a.m. — LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round;GOLF
8:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round;GOLF
11:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, KLM Open, first round (same-day tape);GOLF
5 — Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round;GOLF
9 — Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, second round;GOLF
MLB
3 — Chicago Cubs at Washington;NBCSCH
6 — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis;FS-M
6 — Oakland at Baltimore;MLB
9 — Seattle at L.A. Angels;MLB
NFL
7:20 — Baltimore at Cincinnati;NFL
