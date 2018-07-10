Try 1 month for 99¢

AUTO RACING

4 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 200, qualifying;FS1 

6:30 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 200;FS1 

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. — Tour de France, Stage 6;NBCSN 

GOLF

4:30 a.m. — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, first round;GOLF 

12:30 — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, first round;GOLF 

3 — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round;GOLF 

6 — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, first round;GOLF 

8 — LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round (same-day tape);GOLF 

LACROSSE

12:30 — FIL World Championships, United States vs. Iroquois Nationals;ESPN2 

MLB

1 — Oakland at Houston;MLB 

6 — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland OR Toronto at Boston;MLB 

NBA

3 — Summer League, Playoffs, Miami vs. New Orleans;NBA 

3:30 — Summer League, Playoffs, New York vs. Boston;ESPN2 

5 — Summer League, Playoffs, Memphis vs. Oklahoma City;NBA 

5:30 — Summer League, Playoffs, Philadelphia vs. Phoenix;ESPN2 

7 — Summer League, Playoffs, San Antonio vs. Milwaukee;NBA 

7:30 — Summer League, Playoffs, L.A. Clippers-Washington winner vs. L.A. Lakers;ESPN2 

9 — Summer League, Playoffs, Utah vs. Orlando;NBA 

9:30 — Summer League, Playoffs, Atlanta-Indiana winner vs. Portland;ESPN2 

SOFTBALL

6 — USA Softball International Cup, Canada vs. USA Blue;ESPN 

SPECIALS

8 — 2018 World Series of Poker, Final table;ESPN 

TENNIS

7 a.m. — Wimbledon Championships, women's semifinals;ESPN 

