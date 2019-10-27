{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE GOLF

2 — The East Lake Cup: Individual Stroke Play Championship;GOLF

NBA

6 — Chicago at New York;NBCS-Chicago

7 — Golden State at New Orleans;NBA

9:30 — Charlotte at LA Clippers;NBA

NFL

7 — Miami at Pittsburgh;ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

2:50 — FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Spain vs. Argentina;FS2

5:50 — FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Paraguay vs. Mexico;FS2

TENNIS

3 a.m. — WTA: The WTA Finals;TENNIS

5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open;TENNIS

3 a.m. (Tuesday) — WTA: WTA Finals;TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open;TENNIS

