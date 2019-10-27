COLLEGE GOLF
2 — The East Lake Cup: Individual Stroke Play Championship;GOLF
NBA
6 — Chicago at New York;NBCS-Chicago
7 — Golden State at New Orleans;NBA
9:30 — Charlotte at LA Clippers;NBA
NFL
7 — Miami at Pittsburgh;ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
2:50 — FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Spain vs. Argentina;FS2
5:50 — FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Paraguay vs. Mexico;FS2
TENNIS
3 a.m. — WTA: The WTA Finals;TENNIS
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open;TENNIS
3 a.m. (Tuesday) — WTA: WTA Finals;TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The Shenzhen Open;TENNIS
